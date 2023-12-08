Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Copperstone Resources to the Main Market

Stockholm, Dec 8, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Copperstone Resources AB (ticker name: COPP) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Copperstone Resources is a Mid cap company within the Basic Materials sector. Copperstone Resources was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014. Copperstone Resources is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2023. Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit's high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden's and Europe's climate change towards an electrified society. "The listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market will be an important milestone for us. The higher demands on corporate governance, information disclosure and transparency that follow from being listed on the main market is a quality stamp," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Copperstone Resources. "We are excited to see Copperstone Resources to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Main Market and to celebrate it today in Kiruna at our first northernmost bell ceremony in Nasdaq Stockholm history," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to supporting Copperstone with the increased investor exposure that comes with a Main Market listing." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact: Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com