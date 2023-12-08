Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
WKN: A3EX75 | ISIN: SE0020999639
Frankfurt
08.12.23
09:21 Uhr
0,095 Euro
+0,006
+6,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 08:34
131 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Copperstone Resources to the Main Market

Stockholm, Dec 8, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Copperstone Resources AB (ticker name: COPP) will commence today on
the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Copperstone Resources is a Mid cap company
within the Basic Materials sector. Copperstone Resources was listed on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014. Copperstone Resources is the 31st
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in
2023. 

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and
responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine
in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit's high copper grade assessed mineral resources,
geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities
to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal
that plays a critical role in Sweden's and Europe's climate change towards an
electrified society. 

"The listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market will be an important milestone
for us. The higher demands on corporate governance, information disclosure and
transparency that follow from being listed on the main market is a quality
stamp," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Copperstone Resources. 

"We are excited to see Copperstone Resources to transfer from Nasdaq First
North to Main Market and to celebrate it today in Kiruna at our first
northernmost bell ceremony in Nasdaq Stockholm history," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to supporting Copperstone
with the increased investor exposure that comes with a Main Market listing." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact:
Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
