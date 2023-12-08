MGI - Media and Games Invest (MGI) continues to steadily gain market share in a difficult trading environment. It is the leading mobile open web supply-side platform on both Android and iOS in North America, and second on Android and fifth on iOS in EMEA. Q323 organic net revenue was 1% up on Q322, with early benefits from the €10m annualised cost savings plan helping to lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 29% (Q322: 26%). The fundamentals for MGI are positive, with its vertical integration giving an efficient market proposition and earlier acquisitions providing a sound basis for its connected TV offering. The withdrawal of personal identifiers on Google should give further impetus, which we feel is not yet reflected in the rating.

