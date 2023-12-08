Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2023
Workiva: The Next Era in ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Workiva:

This mini-series combines two of the most popular episodes of the season: "The Future of ESG Reporting," featuring Allyson Anderson Book, chief sustainability officer at Baker Hughes, and "Reporting Led Transformation," with Nadja Picard, partner and global reporting leader at PwC Germany. Listen as both guests discuss the dynamic landscape of ESG reporting and its role in sustainable business.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
