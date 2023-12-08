Capita Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08
8 December 2023
('Capita plc' or the 'Company')
Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita announces that Georgina Harvey, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Capita's Remuneration Committee will be appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Britvic plc. The appointment will be effective from 26 January 2024, immediately after Britvic plc's AGM.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
Notes to editors:
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.