Capita Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

8 December 2023

('Capita plc' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita announces that Georgina Harvey, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Capita's Remuneration Committee will be appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Britvic plc. The appointment will be effective from 26 January 2024, immediately after Britvic plc's AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors:

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.



