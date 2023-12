AI/ML Innovations Inc. Enters Market Awareness Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AI/ML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Follow The Money Investment Group ("FTMIG") as a marketing consultant.

FTMIG is a marketing group headquartered at 1857 Regional Rd 3, Hampton, Ontario, Canada which provides relevant content and timely information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. They are dedicated to bringing investors and companies together through strategic social media campaigns that expand their reach and maximize their potential. The individual providing the Services on behalf of FTMIG is Karl Boyd and he is located at 1857 Regional Rd 3, Hampton, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Boyd can be reached by telephone at 289-600-4232 or by email at kboyd@ftmig.com.

FTMIG will assist in increasing awareness of the Company using a number of market communications initiatives, including media distribution on multiple on-line channels such as the FTMIG website, social media platforms, and Reddit advertisements.

Under the terms of the engagement, FTMIG has been retained for a 12-month period at $75,200 plus direct expenses, to be paid from general corporate funds.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

