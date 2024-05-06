AI/ML Innovations Inc. Introduces its Proprietary "Long ECG Neural Network"

Highlights:

100 million+ ECGs are performed annually in the USA.

AIML's proprietary "Long ECG Neural Net" reduces labeling of long ECGs from several days to under 5 minutes.

Provides unsurpassed accuracy, depth and insight into the cardiac data.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is proud to introduce its proprietary Long ECG Neural Net (L-ECG NN). The L-ECG NN provides cardiologists, researchers, pharmaceuticals and others, with a fast, accurate and comprehensive tool for the in-depth analysis and feature extraction of ECGs.

The Need for Improved Utilization of ECG Data

"The ECG is the most commonly performed cardiovascular diagnostic procedure, with >100 million ECGs obtained annually in the United States." 1 (AHA Journals)

(AHA Journals) Typical 24/48 hour-long ECGs, that are used in clinical trial, drug discovery, and specialist cases, take many days of effort for in-depth labeling, when relying on conventional, semi-automatic methods.

"Even for an experienced cardiologist, accurately interpreting the ECG for a patient with concurrent arrhythmias is challenging" … "there is an urgent unmet need for an automated or assisted multilabel ECG diagnostic framework, supported by artificial intelligence technology."2 (The Lancet)

The L-ECG NN Feature Set Advantage

AIML's Long ECG Neural Net displays many advantages over conventional methods of analyzing ECG data:

Accurate: The L-ECG NN was trained and tested on human ECG data, providing accurate labeling with minimal (2ms) error.

Product Configurations

The L-ECG NN is available for hardware integration (use in 1- Lead ECG wearable monitors, 1 or 3-lead Holter monitors, and more), or for use online.

Available as a REST API, allowing developers to integrate L-ECG NN into third-party applications.

A web application for easy use, without technical knowledge.

Our Targeted Market Segments/Users

While the potential user base for our technology is both broad and deep, we have identified several potential market segments that represent our "path of least resistance" to market penetration. Some of these include:

Pharmaceuticals & Clinical Drug Trials

Device/ECG hardware companies (e.g. Holter monitors or patches)

Researchers

Cardiology specialists

Future Development Plans

AIML has several plans for the expansion of both the potential use and the users of the L-ECG NN technology going forward. Some of these include:

Regulatory approval : FDA submission for approval as a medical device.

: FDA submission for approval as a medical device. Online access : An incorporated User Interface (UI) for users to directly interact with the NN Store. Users will be able to directly upload their ECG data and have a full display of resulting graphs and labels to analyze and download.

: An incorporated User Interface (UI) for users to directly interact with the NN Store. Users will be able to directly upload their ECG data and have a full display of resulting graphs and labels to analyze and download. Diagnosis : Training of the L-ECG NN to analyze ECGs for heart abnormalities to accelerate and automate diagnoses

: Training of the L-ECG NN to analyze ECGs for heart abnormalities to accelerate and automate diagnoses Prediction: Accelerate and, eventually, automate the analysis of existing ECG databases to enable early detection and prediction of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc. added, "With this announcement AI/ML embarks on our next era of innovation. This groundbreaking Long ECG Neural Net technology has the potential to revolutionize ECG analysis, saving time and costs while enhancing patient care." Duffy continues "What I am truly excited about is the L-ECG signal processing algorithms and their versatility to extend to any signal data presenting distinctive traits that warrant identification and analysis. Our advanced Neural Net models now learn the hidden structure of a signal and classify important features to detect other conditions. We will begin to apply this proprietary Neural Net technology to all biometric signals opening entirely new untapped markets for AI/ML." 1 https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.118.005289#:~:text=Introduction,-See%20Editorial%20by&text=The%20ECG%20is%20the%20most,17%25%20of%20emergency%20department%20visits. 2 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500%2820%2930107-2/fulltext

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

