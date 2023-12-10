Week 49 was an unchanged week for ATX TR, but Warimpex from the 2nd row was a big gainer with 39 percent up. News came from CA Immo, Valneva (2), Andritz, OMV, Agrana, Kontron (2), Pierer Mobility, ams Osram, Bawag amd Frequentis. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,15% to 7.364,92 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 11,64%. Up to now there were 132 days with a positive and 109 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,93% away, from the low 15,34%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 39,29% in front of RHI Magnesita 9,7% and EuroTeleSites AG 4,91%. And the following stocks performed worst: Pierer Mobility -14,38% in front of Polytec Group ...

