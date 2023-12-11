Australian solar thermal specialist Vast Renewables aims to accelerate the development of its concentrated solar power (CSP) technology with a $16.37 million (€10 million) capital commitment from French energy giant EDF Renewables.From pv magazine Australia Vast Renewables has announced it will partner with EDF Renewables to deliver multiple long-duration storage and green fuels projects in Australia featuring Vast's CSP technology that uses mirrors to concentrate and capture heat from the sun in solar receivers before generating heat and dispatchable power during the day or night. The Sydney-based ...

