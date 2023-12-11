Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 11 December 2023 Edison issues outlook on MGI - Media and Games Invest (M8G): Building a major global adtech player MGI - Media and Games Invest (MGI) continues to steadily gain market share in a difficult trading environment. It is the leading mobile open web supply-side platform on both Android and iOS in North America, and second on Android and fifth on iOS in EMEA. Q323 organic net revenue was 1% up on Q322, with early benefits from the €10m annualised cost savings plan helping to lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 29% (Q322: 26%). The fundamentals for MGI are positive, with its vertical integration giving an efficient market proposition and earlier acquisitions providing a sound basis for its connected TV offering. The withdrawal of personal identifiers on Google should give further impetus, which we feel is not yet reflected in the rating. Adtech shares have had mixed performances in 2023, with scale a clear benefit. MGI is now trading at a considerable discount to peers across pure adtech and relevant content categories. Parity of rating on EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA across FY23-24e would see the price climb to €3.45 (from €3.57 in June).

Click here to view the full report.



