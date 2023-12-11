Nilar, a Swedish producer of nickel metal hydride batteries, has filed for insolvency and is now looking for a new owner.Sweden-based Nilar International AB filed for insolvency on Dec. 1 and has appointed Lars Nylund, an attorney for Advokatfirman Fylgia, as trustee in the bankruptcy. "The trustee is continuing the company's operations with the aim of finding a new owner for the business," the company said on its website. "The trustee is hoping to find a solution during January of 2024." In late November, Nilar gave an update on its financial situation, stating that it "has a significant need ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...