

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) has backed its fiscal 2024 guidance and also affirmed its commitment to 'value creation as a leading Professional Services infrastructure consulting firm.'



The company continues to see organic NSR growth of 8 to 10% and adjusted EPS and free cash flow per share growth of 20%.



'With record levels of funding entering our markets, we are ideally suited to deliver as leaders in the markets in which we operate and have a strategy built on collaboration to win our highest value pursuits,' said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. 'AECOM is already home to some of the most talented technical professionals in the industry, and through this deep expertise, combined with our investments in growth, we will further extend our competitive advantages and create exceptional value for our clients, employees and shareholders.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken