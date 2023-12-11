Regulatory News

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

The general meeting of the beneficiaries of Lagardère transfer rights, granted in connection with Vivendi's public tender offer for Lagardère shares, today unanimously approved on first notice the extension of the exercise period to June 15, 2025.

It is reminded that the other terms and conditions of the transfer rights described in the public tender offer document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority1 on April 12, 2022, will remain unchanged, in particular their exercise price of €24.10 guaranteed by the presenting institutions underwriting the public tender offer.

