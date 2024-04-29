

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK), a French mass-media holding company, on Monday reported a surge in revenue for the first-quarter, supported by by the consolidation of Lagardere as well as revenue growth at Canal+ Group and Havas.



The Group said: 'The organic growth of 5.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023 was notably driven by the significant contribution of Lagardere, validating the relevance of the transaction with this group last November and our confidence in the potential of its activities. Canal+ Group and Havas also delivered solid performances.'



For the three-month period, the company recorded revenue of 4.275 billion euros, higher than 2.290 billion euros, registered for the same period last year.



Revenue from Canal+ Group increased to 1.542 billion euros from last year's 1.478 billion euros, helped by a growth in subscriber base and average revenue per user or ARPU.



Havas generated revenue of 649 million euros, compared with 611 million euros in 2023, supported by acquisitions which contributed to an increase of 3.8 percent and included income from Uncommon, Eprofesionnal, Shortcut, and Ledger Bennett.



Revenue from Lagardere was 1.883 billion euros.



