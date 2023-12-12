SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Continues to Gain Traction with New Construction Customer

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced a new partnership with Jireh Asphalt & Concrete ("Jireh"), a regional leader in workplace safety and innovation in the construction industry.

Founded in 2011 by two brothers determined to support their families, Jireh has grown from humble beginnings into a dynamic force in the construction sector. Today, with a fleet of over 30 vehicles and trailers, Jireh stands as a testament to the power of community support and employee dedication. "From day one, our focus has been on the safety of our team and those on the road," says Ted Lopez, General Manager of Jireh. "We've seen the consequences of accidents in our industry, and we're committed to doing everything we can to prevent them."

Jireh is installing the innovative SOBRcheck technology at its central work yard in Mukilteo, Washington, marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to safety. This technology promises a safer working environment by ensuring an alcohol-free organization. "Implementing SOBRcheck aligns perfectly with our philosophy. It's not just about compliance; it's about caring for our team and community," adds Lopez.

The adoption of SOBRcheck, which provides quick, non-invasive alcohol detection, is a proactive measure that enhances safety and contributes to Jireh's impressive safety record. This not only benefits their team but also supports their goal of maintaining low business insurance costs. "Investing in such technologies is a clear win-win for us. It safeguards our employees and makes good business sense," notes Lopez.

Jireh's commitment to safety has been a key factor in their growth and success. Jireh believes their proactive approach, including the implementation of SOBRcheck and other safety measures, positions them as a leader in their industry. Lopez shares their future vision: "We plan to continue using SOBRcheck and are always on the lookout for technologies that enhance safety in our daily operations."

This latest partnership was facilitated by national distributor Think Twice, which recommends SOBRsafe's technology as a superior, hygienic alternative to traditional breathalyzers for frontline, preventative applications.

For more information about Jireh Asphalt & Concrete and their safety initiatives, contact Ted@jirehwa.com.

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com