PRESS RELEASE 12 December 2023 Fiven ASA has obtained a waiver under its existing bonds for an extraordinary distribution Fiven ASA ("Fiven") issued on 21 June 2021 senior secured sustainability-linked bonds with ISIN: SE0016075196 (the "Existing Bonds") under the terms and conditions originally dated 15 June 2021 (as amended and restated 5 December 2022, the "Terms and Conditions"). As previously communicated, Fiven has on 11 December 2023 issued debt obligation instruments in an initial aggregate amount of EUR 110,000,000 with ISIN: SE0021148764 for the purpose of, inter alia, financing one or several distributions to its shareholder by way of dividends or repayment of outstanding shareholder loans and accrued interest under such shareholder loans (the "Extraordinary Distribution"). Fiven has requested that Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") consents to a waiver of the Terms and Conditions to allow for the Extraordinary Distribution to be made on or about 12 December 2023 (the "Waiver Request"). The reason for the Waiver Request is to assure that the shareholder of Fiven has sufficient time to make certain transfers throughout its holding structure before 31 December 2023. The Agent has agreed to Fiven's Waiver Request in accordance with clause 20(a)(i) (Amendments and Waivers) of the Terms and Conditions. The Waiver Request included certain conditions for Fiven to fulfill and all conditions has been satisfied as of today. Please refer to the notice of Agent's approval of waiver published by the Agent for further information. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

