APPYEA, Inc.: AppYea Provides Year-End Letter to Shareholders Recapping Key Achievements and Sharing Outlook for 2024

To our valued shareholders,

I am thrilled to share the remarkable strides our company has made throughout the past year. This period has undeniably marked a pivotal turning point for us, and I am excited to provide you with a comprehensive update on our progress in 2023 and our outlook for the year to come.

2023 was a transformative year, as we geared up to enter the commercial phase and begin marketing our products in both the United States and globally. We recognize the increasing demand for sleep-related products, and we're now poised to introduce an innovative product that we believe will make a significant impact on people's lives and establish ourselves as a major player in the sleep solutions market.

Our business platform is built on a portfolio of registered patents, particularly in the field of sleep and respiratory-related markets. As many are aware, our patent portfolio includes the detection of snoring, sleep apnea, sleep stages and the diagnosis of sleep quality through voice analysis, setting us apart with a distinct competitive advantage.

Technological Advancements: Our commitment to innovation has propelled us forward. Notably, we successfully revamped our mobile application, enhancing the user experience and functionality. Simultaneously, we achieved a significant milestone with the completion of our Android wristband development.

Intellectual Property Expansion: Bolstering our commitment to innovation, we expanded our approved patent portfolio . This intellectual property growth safeguards our technological advancements and positions us as a key player in the industry.

Manufacturing Success: We commenced successful manufacturing of our inaugural batch of wristbands, poised for delivery to our clients. This achievement not only demonstrates our dedication to quality but also our ability to translate conceptual designs into tangible products.

Strategic Partnerships: In our pursuit of operational excellence, we have secured a partnership with a leading US automated logistics warehouse facility. This strategic alliance streamlines our order distribution process, ensuring timely and efficient delivery to our valued customers.

E-commerce Expansion: We're delighted to reveal the successful culmination of our AppySleep brand development journey. This dynamic new brand is set to take the lead in promoting our cutting-edge AppYea products. Concurrently, we've rolled out an all-encompassing marketing strategy, highlighted by the launch of our dedicated website, AppySleep.com . Additionally, we are in the final stages of opening our store on Amazon. This move aligns with our vision to make our products easily accessible to a global audience.

Leadership Enhancement: I was honored to join the Company earlier this year, bringing a proven track record in selling medical devices in the US. My willingness to lead the team follows extensive due diligence and should serve as a testament to my confidence in AppYea's value proposition. I look forward to leveraging my personal expertise and industry relationships to accelerate our commercialization strategy.

Financial Strengthening: Recognizing the importance of a robust financial foundation, we successfully engaged with a group of investors which strategically aims to alleviate the company from the burden of its prior convertible debt and minimize dilution, setting the stage for a financially sound future and maximizing returns for shareholders.

Capital Infusion and Expanded Market Presence: We have secured additional capital to fuel our operations, marketing initiatives, and the development of future products. This financial injection empowers us to not only sustain our current momentum but also explore new opportunities and markets.

Product Expansion: As we look ahead to 2024, we anticipate the launch of our IOS app during the first half of 2024. This significant development is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our users.

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the weeks, months and years ahead as we continue on this exciting journey to bring our innovative solutions to the forefront of the sleep industry, leveraging our cutting-edge technology and staying ahead of market trends.

We appreciate your continued support on this transformative journey as we continue to pioneer advancements in sleep technology and begin the commercial phase of our mission to bring disruptive technologies to the market, while improving the quality of life for millions.

The future of better sleep starts with us!

Thank you for your trust and partnership.

Adi Shemer, CEO

