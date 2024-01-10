APPYEA, Inc.: AppYea Enters Commercial Phase with First Deliveries of AppySleep to Customers in the U.S.

AppySleep now available for purchase online

Plans to sell the product in stores as part of planned second phase of rollout

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB:APYP), developer of an innovative and accurate wearable monitoring solution to treat sleep apnea and snoring, today announced it has formally entered its commercial phase with the first shipments of AppySleep to customers in the U.S. AppySleep is designed to treat snoring issues through behavior modification.

The AppySleep wristband and smartphone app

AppYea's dedication to innovation and user-centric design sets it apart, promising a new era in sleep wellness. AppySleep is a compact, lightweight, and comfortable smart wristband designed for use during sleep. This wristband seamlessly incorporates multiple sensors and interfaces with the AppySleep smartphone app via Bluetooth. The app, utilizing the smartphone's microphone, actively monitors breathing patterns during sleep. When it detects several consecutive snores, the wristband responds with a gentle vibration, prompting the user to adjust their sleeping position and naturally cease snoring.

Snoring is monitored in real-time through the AppySleep app

The key to AppySleep's effectiveness lies in its user-friendly design and gradual training approach. Over continuous use spanning several weeks, users typically acclimate to sleeping in a correct and healthy position, significantly reducing or eliminating snoring.

Customization is at the heart of the AppySleep experience. Each user can fine-tune the algorithm's parameters according to personal preferences through the settings screen on the smartphone app. These adjustable settings include sensitivity, vibration frequency, and other parameters, comprehensively detailed in the accompanying training booklet with AppySleep.

AppySleep is now available for purchase online at the Company's official website: https://appysleep.com/. The Company has also received strong interest from U.S. and international retailers and plans to sell the product in-store as part of the next phase of its product rollout.

Mr. Adi Shemer, CEO of AppYea, expressed his confidence in the product's potential, stating, "Snoring is a prevalent concern, and our test marketing and preorders have yielded positive feedback. Moreover, the successful completion of the initial production series is a testament to AppYea's ability to transform cutting-edge technology into an accessible consumer product at an affordable price point. With an appealing price tag of less than $100, we believe AppySleep is poised to become an attractive option in the market. We are thrilled to embark on our formal commercial launch in the U.S., and look forward to expanding our sales and marketing initiatives to include in-store sales through U.S. and international retail chains."

"Appyea's commitment to providing an effective, affordable, and consumer-friendly solution to snoring positions the Company as a key player in the sleep wellness industry. We are proud to introduce AppySleep, the culmination of innovation, design, and a commitment to transforming the way individuals experience sleep. Our mission is to provide a reliable and enjoyable solution for those seeking respite from snoring-related challenges," noted Bary Moldchadsky, Founder and Chairman of Appyea.

Experience a transformative journey to peaceful nights with AppySleep, where cutting-edge technology meets personalized comfort for a snore-free sleep experience.

About AppYea

AppYea is a Healthtech company commercializing innovative wearable technology for the treatment of snoring and developing wearable solutions to diagnose and treat sleep apnea. The Company's solutions are based on its proprietary IP portfolio of AI and sensing technologies for the tracking and analysis of breathing patterns, vital signs, and other physiological parameters during sleep, designed for greater accuracy at lower and affordable cost.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, the going concern qualification in our financials, timing of product development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the effectiveness of our product distribution networks, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

