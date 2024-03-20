APPYEA, Inc.: AppYea Launches E-Commerce Store on Amazon Broadening Distribution

AppySleep smart wristband now available on Amazon

Successful ful?llment of all pre-orders

Entering the 17.9 Billion Sleep Tech Device Market

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB:APYP) , developer of an innovative and accurate wearable monitoring solution to treat sleep apnea and snoring, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce store on Amazon.

AppYea recently commenced its commercial phase, with the first deliveries of AppySleep to customers in the United States. In January 2024, the Company also launched its new direct sales website, AppySleep.com, showcasing the brand identity for its product ineup.

According Global Market Insights, the Sleep Tech Devices Market size surpassed 17.9$ Billion in 2022 and is expected to register 18.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 to 95.2$ Billion. An increasing number of patients suffering from sleep apnea and related disorders will influence the demand for sleep tech devices. The testing market for sleep apnea is also shifting to home-based testing and moving away from sleep labs as smartphone apps that monitor sleep patterns have rose in popularity. These smart apps have compiled millions of users who are actively looking for smart solutions like AppySleep.

AppYea is committed to disrupting the multi-billion-dollar sleep apnea business with its innovative design and low-cost alternative. Not only does the AppySleep device help diagnose snoring, but it contains a proprietary AI driven solution that helps people sleep better. It's broad patent coverage provides a significant competitive advantage over the monitoring apps. The products user-centric watch design marks a new era in sleep wellness. AppySleep is a compact, lightweight, and comfortable smart wristband designed for use during sleep. This wristband seamlessly incorporates multiple sensors and interfaces with the AppySleep smartphone app via Bluetooth. The app, utilizing the smartphone's microphone, actively monitors breathing patterns during sleep. When it detects several consecutive snores, the wristband responds with a gentle vibration, prompting the user to adjust their sleeping position and naturally cease snoring. The key to AppySleep's effectiveness lies in its user-friendly design and gradual training approach. Over continuous use spanning several weeks, users typically acclimate to sleeping in a correct and healthy position, significantly reducing, or eliminating snoring.

"The feedback the Company has received for AppySleep has been overwhelmingly positive," said Adi Shemer, AppYea CEO.

"For example, one buyer stated that he had purchased one hoping it would alleviate his son's snoring, which is due to sleep apnea. It not only reduced his son's snoring, but now he and his wife can enjoy a full night's sleep. Such encouraging responses have motivated AppYea to further innovate in the sleep market and to launch the e-commerce store on Amazon. The store was designed and planned by Amazon experts, with experience in boosting company sales."

BUY NOW AND GETT 33% OFF

Launching the Amazon store for the marketing of AppySleep is a significant milestone and part of the Company's strategic marketing plan. After in-depth market research and analysis of multiple Amazon searches for solutions to treat snoring, we concluded that this platform could morph into a significant growth driver for the Company. The company is also making good progress on its 510-K application. An approval would create a significant value inflection point for the Company. We also wanted to inform the public that all pre-orders for the product have been fulfilled. It is important to note that the Company is actively exploring additional marketing channels and collaborations for its products", continued Mr. Shemer.

About AppYea

AppYea is a Healthtech company commercializing innovative wearable technology for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It's mission is to develop wearable solutions that diagnose and treat sleep apnea. The Company is harnessing the power of AI and sensing technologies in order to track and analyze breathing patterns, vital signs, and other physiological parameters during sleep. The Company has amassed a proprietary IP portfolio of 8 patents tied to the processing power of the smartphone that was designed for greater accuracy and affordability over the existing standard of care. For more information on AppYea please go to Appyea.com.

