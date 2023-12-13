Listing of AS Infortar shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-13 13:27 CET -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on December 5, 2023, the shares issued by AS Infortar will be listed on Baltic Main List after the conditions set by the Committee are met and the Issuer has submitted the respective report to Exchange. The conditions set in clause 1.1. are met as of 13.12.2023. Proceeding from the above, 19,845,000 AS Infortar shares will be listed on Baltic Main List as of December 14, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Infortar ------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name INF ------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100149394 ------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 0.1 EUR ------------------------------------------- Number of securities 19,845,000 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name INF1T ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 314784 ------------------------------------------- ICB classification 30204000 ------------------------------------------- List Main List ------------------------------------------- AS Infortar Prospectus will be available on Nasdaq Baltic website from the fisrt trading date. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.