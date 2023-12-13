Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
13.12.2023 | 13:34
Listing of AS Infortar shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-13 13:27 CET --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on December 5, 2023, the shares issued by AS Infortar will be
listed on Baltic Main List after the conditions set by the Committee are met
and the Issuer has submitted the respective report to Exchange. 

The conditions set in clause 1.1. are met as of 13.12.2023.

Proceeding from the above, 19,845,000 AS Infortar shares will be listed on
Baltic Main List as of December 14, 2023 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         AS Infortar 
-------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      INF     
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code           EE3100149394
-------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security 0.1 EUR   
-------------------------------------------
Number of securities      19,845,000 
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      INF1T    
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID          314784   
-------------------------------------------
ICB classification       30204000  
-------------------------------------------
List              Main List  
-------------------------------------------



AS Infortar Prospectus will be available on Nasdaq Baltic website from the
fisrt trading date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
