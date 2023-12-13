RONN Inc.: Ronn, Inc. Signs Exclusive Agreement with Net Zero LLC, Global Pioneers in the Environmental Credit Market

NET ZERO TO PRE-SELL AND MONETIZE CREDITS ON THE OPEN MARKET GLOBALLY - GENERATED FROM RONN'S PRODUCTION OF HYDROGEN AND HYDROGEN MIDDLE MILE VEHICLES

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), a pioneering technology company focused on providing sustainable transportation and fuel alternatives, proudly announced a transformative step towards carbon neutrality through an exclusive strategic agreement with NetZero, LLC. Under this agreement, Net Zero will undertake the registration, pre-sale and monetization of environmental credits on behalf of RONN. This emerging market has an impressive potential long-term cash value should these credits follow the same trajectory of the existing environmental credit market forelectric vehicles.

NASDAQ has announced their Marketplace Services Platform for Voluntary Carbon Markets and Registries where these future Hydrogen Environmental Credits will most likely trade using NASDAQ's Services Platform. Based upon the previous volume of Carbon Credits for battery EVs, experts project Hydrogen Credits will provide billions of dollars of capital into companies such as RONN in order to further advance the de-carbonization agenda. According to Shell, Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg, in 2023 alone it is expected to be $1.7B - $2.0B for Voluntary Markets expanding to a projected $250 billion by 2050, with pricing per unit expanding from $.17 to upwards of $50 during the same period.

Ronn Ford, Founder and CEO of RONN (formerly Ronn Motor Group), expressed enthusiasm about the partnership stating, "Our collaboration with Net Zero represents a significant stride towards a sustainable future. Through this management agreement, we are aligning ourselves with global efforts to support the de-carbonization agenda while unlocking immense value for our company and shareholders."

"We are thrilled to sign an exclusive agreement with RONN," said Bill Weathersby, Chairman of Net Zero. "In this agreement, Net Zero will be responsible for working with several parties to establish a new hydrogen methodology in this emerging space as well as marketing and pre-selling all the environmental credits generated by RONN. We will be tapping into our global expertise to maximize the environmental and financial impact of these credits."

This landmark partnership will see RONN contributing to the global carbon offset market, specifically targeting the stationary hydrogen production sector through its new Hydrogen Hub sales. The environmental carbon offset credits generated will play a crucial role in supporting RONN's commitment to zero emission vehicle manufacturing and hydrogen production hubs.

As the world grapples with the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, RONN is taking proactive measures to make a substantial impact. By collaborating with Net Zero, a recognized leader in the carbon reduction environmental credit space, RONN aims to leverage its position in both the stationary hydrogen production sector and vehicle manufacturing to create a positive environmental legacy.

About RONN:

RONN is dedicated to developing innovative solutions environmental solutions for both the transformation sector and has expanded those efforts into the stationary hydrogen production sector. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility, RONN hopes to continue and lead the way in the commercialization of both sectors globally automotive industry.

About Net Zero:

Net Zero is a leading player in the global carbon credit market, specializing in the marketing and sale of carbon credits to support businesses in achieving their sustainability goals. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, Net Zero facilitates partnerships that drive positive change.

