RONN, Inc. Agrees to Work with H2H to Integrate Their Patented Products into Ronn Inc. Global Projects

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Ronn, Inc (OTC PINK:RONN). Ronn Ford, the companies CEO, announced today that RONN Inc. and H2H, along with its various partners globally, will sign a LOI to integrate and commercialize H2H's many hydrogen proprietary products, which include leading-edge proprietary hydrogen storage and hydrogen a/c systems. Additionally, as they become available, the agreement details will be updated.

Mr. Ford added that our friends at H2H already have agreements with groups in India with whom we are presently developing commercial relationships and potential Joint Ventures. A partnership with H2H would potentially open doors for many of the groups they are already in relationships. We are very excited to integrate their patented hydrogen storage and hydrogen a/c systems. See more details about our friends at their latest link below.

https://www.lokmattimes.com/business/bses-game-changing-partnership-mercury-ev-tech-ventures-into-hydrogen-storage-manufacturing/

About RONN, Inc.

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

