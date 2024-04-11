Anzeige
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
RONN Inc.: RONN, Inc. Provides an Update to Its Previously Announced First Nations Canada Hydrogen Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / (OTC PINK:RONN) Ronn Ford, company CEO, announced today that RONN Inc. continues to be courted by Canadian Groups for hydrogen development projects. Most recently, the Economic Development Corporation of St Thomas, Canada representatives, came to Scottsdale, AZ, and took Ronn Ford, CEO, to dinner to discuss the virtues of their new industrial area in terms of potentially becoming the home of new offices for the manufacturing of hydrogen trucks or hydrogen hubs for RONN Inc.

The RONN Inc. concept of a hydrogen highway in partnership with First Nations was also a topic of discussion, Mr. Ford also added that with additional funding, First Nations is prepared to move forward with RONN Inc. on the first of seven hydrogen hubs contemplated and a logistic hydrogen trucks pilot program. Several companies already in operation at the St. Thomas economic develop park include Magna, Ford, Amazon, and many other automotive-related companies.

An information exchange is now in progress with collective calls being prepared including First Nations leaders, RONN Inc. executives, and the Economic Development Representatives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

For more information go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com or contact jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc.'s initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: RONN Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

