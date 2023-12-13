Regulatory News:

Gecina (GFC):

The Board of Directors, as recommended by the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee, has decided to appoint Ms Nathalie Charles as an observer with a view to her appointment as a director following the General Meeting on April 25, 2024. Nathalie Charles will be part of the Compliance and Ethics Committee.

An Ecole Polytechnique graduate (class of 1984), Nathalie Charles, 57, is a Senior Advisor and independent director.

She will bring to the Board of Directors more than 35 years of professional expertise, built up in operational and executive management roles with French and international groups, specialized in particular in the real estate industry.

She was recently Deputy CEO and Global Head of Investment Management of BNP Paribas Real Estate (2019-2023), overseeing a portfolio with €30 billion of assets under management in Europe. Previously, she was Head of Development and European Country Teams at AXA IM Real Assets (2013-2019) and Corporate Real Estate Managing Director for the EDF Group (2008-2013).

Before that, Nathalie Charles spent 12 years with the Unibail-Rodamco Group (which became URW). During this period, she held various roles in the office and retail real estate sector, as well as on major development projects in Paris and across France. Nathalie Charles also held various positions with banking groups from 1987 to 1996.

Nathalie Charles is a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute.

In 2011, she was honored with the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur.

Nathalie Charles' renowned expertise and experience in the real estate sector will be valuable assets for Gecina's Board of Directors. Her deep knowledge of real estate market dynamics will make a major contribution in terms of supporting the Board's decisions.

Her appointment will be submitted for approval at the General Meeting on April 25, 2024.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 18.5 billion euros at end-June 2023.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

