ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - NOVEMBER 2023

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS

ROCHE BOBOIS OPENS IN NICE, PLACE MASSÉNA (DIRECTLY-OPERATED STORE)

The brand continues to expand in France, opening a new store on the Côte d'Azur, in Nice. Located on the emblematic Place Masséna, in the heart of the city, this new Roche Bobois space benefits from a premium, high-visibility commercial location. Extensive work was carried out to transform former commercial premises into an amazing 700 m² store, spread over two levels, with a remarkable arcaded façade. This opening marks the brand's anchorage in this region, which now owns 5 stores between Toulon and Monaco.

OTHER NEWS

CUIR CENTER OPENS IN NICE (DIRECTLY-OPERATED STORE)

The CUIR CENTER brand has opened a new store near Nice, in the shopping area of Cap 3000. Located opposite to Nice airport, Nice Cap 3000 is a must-see shopping destination, with 300 fashion, home, leisure and restaurant brands and with direct access to the sea and freeway. The new two-storey 500 m² store is ideally located. CUIR CENTER brand has 76 stores in France, including 25 of its own.

OPENING IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND (DIRECTLY-OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois has opened a new store in Switzerland, in Basel, the country's third most populous city after Zurich and Geneva, where the brand is already present. Located in the dynamic "Vorstädte" district, the new 460 m² store features all the hallmarks of the brand's concept. The opening brings to 7 the number of stores owned by the brand in Switzerland.

FAB PARIS 2023

Roche Bobois is delighted to be a partner of FAB PARIS, the only fair in Paris dedicated to art and antiques, which took place from November 21 to 27 at the Grand Palais Ephémère.

Roche Bobois furnished the 400 m² VIP area with a spectacular view of the Eiffel Tower. This collaboration once again illustrates Roche Bobois' commitment to large-scale cultural and artistic events.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (including Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2022 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2022 amounted to €408.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2iek5qcZ2rGyZtxk5qaaJeXapiSw5OclmPIlZJqk5nJm2mTlGqTZpXHZnFkmGhp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83333-eng_nov23_231211_1.pdf