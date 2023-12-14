Nasdaq Welcomes Infortar to Baltic Main List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 14, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of Infortar (ticker: INF1T), the largest investment holding company in Estonia, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, December 14, 2023. The listing of Infortar's shares follows their initial public offering (IPO) in which the company raised EUR 35.36 million from Estonian investors. A total of 5,517 investors subscribed for Infortar's shares and the offering was 1.3 times oversubscribed. "I've said it many times, and I will keep saying that: becoming a public company requires courage. Companies aiming to become public do not need ideal market conditions to open up, instead they need a firm ambition and confidence in their story. Therefore it's even greater pleasure to see Infortar - one of the biggest companies in Estonia and now in TOP3 among Tallinn-listed companies by market capitalization - to conduct a successful IPO and become listed on our exchange. In addition, Infortar is the first investment holding company traded on the Baltic exchanges, giving investors an additional opportunity to diversify their portfolios," said Kaarel Ots, Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges and CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "Going public will accelerate our international expansion and help raise additional capital. Infortar has won just by organizing the IPO - the quality of our company has reached the next level and our reputation has grown. Infortar is a company focused on growth - we are looking for new investment opportunities and want to increase the value of the investors' assets," said Ain Hanschmidt, the Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar. Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 group companies, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com Media contacts: Ott Raidla Head of Marketing and Communications Nasdaq Baltic ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824