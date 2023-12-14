Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
14.12.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes Infortar to Baltic Main List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 14, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Infortar (ticker: INF1T), the largest investment
holding company in Estonia, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by
Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, December 14, 2023. 

The listing of Infortar's shares follows their initial public offering (IPO) in
which the company raised EUR 35.36 million from Estonian investors. A total of
5,517 investors subscribed for Infortar's shares and the offering was 1.3 times
oversubscribed. 

"I've said it many times, and I will keep saying that: becoming a public
company requires courage. Companies aiming to become public do not need ideal
market conditions to open up, instead they need a firm ambition and confidence
in their story. Therefore it's even greater pleasure to see Infortar - one of
the biggest companies in Estonia and now in TOP3 among Tallinn-listed companies
by market capitalization - to conduct a successful IPO and become listed on our
exchange. In addition, Infortar is the first investment holding company traded
on the Baltic exchanges, giving investors an additional opportunity to
diversify their portfolios," said Kaarel Ots, Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges
and CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

"Going public will accelerate our international expansion and help raise
additional capital. Infortar has won just by organizing the IPO - the quality
of our company has reached the next level and our reputation has grown.
Infortar is a company focused on growth - we are looking for new investment
opportunities and want to increase the value of the investors' assets," said
Ain Hanschmidt, the Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar. 

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are
energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink
Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate
portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of
activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources,
printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the
Infortar group: 48 group companies, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries
of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com 




Media contacts:

Ott Raidla

Head of Marketing and Communications
Nasdaq Baltic

ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
