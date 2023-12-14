Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
14.12.23
16:42 Uhr
62,36 Euro
+1,55
+2,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2023 | 15:10
115 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: BNP Paribas Arbitrage (SNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage (SNC) has changed name to BNP Paribas Financial Markets.
This change will be effective in Genium INET and INET as of Friday, 15th of
December, 2023. The member identity BPP in Genium INET and INET will remain
unchanged. 



Member: BNP Paribas Financial Markets

Member ID in GENIUM INET: BPP

Member ID in INET:BPP

Effective date:The 15th of December, 2023



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford, telephone +442037532196 or Jim Lindgren, telephone +46 (8) 4056678.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184489
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
