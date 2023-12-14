NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: BNP Paribas Arbitrage (SNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage (SNC) has changed name to BNP Paribas Financial Markets. This change will be effective in Genium INET and INET as of Friday, 15th of December, 2023. The member identity BPP in Genium INET and INET will remain unchanged. Member: BNP Paribas Financial Markets Member ID in GENIUM INET: BPP Member ID in INET:BPP Effective date:The 15th of December, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford, telephone +442037532196 or Jim Lindgren, telephone +46 (8) 4056678. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184489