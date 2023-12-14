Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - cbdMD (NYSE American: YCBD), a frontrunner in the health and wellness CBD industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a bronze winner in two distinguished categories at the esteemed Best in Biz Awards. The company's CBD Freeze Roll-On has been recognized as the Consumer Product of the Year category, while its popular CBD PM Softgel Capsules - NSF Certified for Sport® has been honored in the Best New Product of the Year - Consumer category.

The CBD Freeze Roll-On, an award-winning blend of immediate cooling menthol and soothing Superior Broad Spectrum US-sourced hemp extract, has earned the Consumer Product of the Year title. This unique formula provides quick relief from temporary muscle and joint discomfort, making it a popular choice among active individuals. The product also includes Arnica, Tea Tree Oil, and Aloe Vera, enhancing its soothing effects.

Meanwhile, the CBD PM Softgel Capsules - NSF Certified for Sport®, has been acknowledged as the Best New Product of the Year - Consumer. This product marked a significant milestone for cbdMD, being the first CBD company to earn the NSF Certified for Sport® certification on any of its products. This certification, required by the MLB and recommended by the NFL, NBA, and more, assures the quality and purity of supplements.

"We are truly overjoyed and humbled to be recognized by Best in Biz Awards in not just one, but two significant categories. Our CBD Freeze Roll-On and CBD PM Softgel Capsules - NSF Certified for Sports reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and most importantly, our customers," said Shannon Charles, CMO at cbdMD. "As we celebrate these wins, we're also inspired to continue pushing boundaries in the CBD industry, delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence."

Best in Biz Awards Program, known for its rigorous evaluation process and high-profile panel of judges, saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies.

"As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs. This year's program attracted numerous nominations from around the globe, underscoring the significance of cbdMD's win.

For more information about cbdMD and its partnership with Best in Biz Awards, please visit cbdmd.com and bestinbizawards.com. Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and hemp-derived Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Best in Biz Awards:

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

