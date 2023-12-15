Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 55,223,847 shares (EUR 552,238.47) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 143,571 shares (EUR 1,435.71) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 55,367,418 shares (EUR 553,674.18) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 116,903 shares - DKK 64.78 · 26,668 shares - DKK 106.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66