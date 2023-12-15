Helsingborg Municipality cancels procurement - iZafe Group ready for a new opportunity in January

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) ('iZafe Group') announces that the award decision, which was announced on December 8, 2023, where iZafe Group won the procurement with Helsingborg Municipality for the delivery of Dosell medication dispensers, has now led to the city choosing to cancel the process. This decision is motivated by identified shortcomings in the municipality's procurement documents.

The previous press release was published on December 8, 2023, announcing that iZafe Group had won the procurement with a potential value ranging from 5.5 to 13.8 million SEK for 150-400 Dosell medication dispensers. The award decision was not legally binding.

Despite the interruption, iZafe Group remains optimistic and looks forward to showcasing its expertise once the procurement is resumed.

"It is regrettable that the procurement has been interrupted, but we see this as an opportunity to improve and continue our positive dialogue with Helsingborg Municipality. We are ready to participate again when the procurement is expected to resume in January 2024," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

