Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM97 | ISIN: CA8263XP1041 | Ticker-Symbol: 409
Stuttgart
15.12.23
21:55 Uhr
0,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2400,26415.12.
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2023 | 01:14
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for La Guitarra

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM),(OTCQX:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") has filed a technical report, prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its La Guitarra silver-gold mine and the Temascaltepec mining district ("La Guitarra") in Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Sierra Madre previously released the results of the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRE") on November 1, 2023. The technical report is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.sierramadregoldandsilver.com TechSer Mining Consultants Ltd. ("TechSer") of Vancouver B.C. prepared the Mineral Resource Estimate, David Thomas, P.Geo. and QP Geology and Cristian Garcia, P.Eng. and QP Mining.

Key Highlights of the MRE include:

  • 373% increase to 27.2M oz Silver Equivalent ("AgEq") Indicated Resource
  • 204% increase to 20.2M oz AgEq Inferred Resource

The following tabulates the La Guitarra estimated Mineral Resources.

Table 1: Summary La Guitarra 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate, David G. Thomas P. Geo (Effective Date: October 24, 2023)

Class

Tonnes

AgEq (g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Au (g/t)

AgEq Ozs

Ag Ozs

Au Ozs

Indicated

3,842,000

220

146

0.96

27,207,000

18,073,000

118,000

Inferred

4,105,000

153

113

0.52

20,199,000

14,937,000

68,000

  1. See notes following Table 3

The following tabulates the Mineral Resource Estimates by Classification and Area.

Table 2: Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Tonnes

AgEq (g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Au (g/t)

AgEq Ozs

Ag Ozs

Au Ozs

Nazareno

310,000

257

215

0.55

2,564,000

2,141,000

5,000

Coloso

432,000

346

221

1.61

4,806,000

3,071,000

22,000

Guitarra

1,649,000

220

123

1.25

11,664,000

6,544,000

66,000

Sub-Total

2,391,000

248

153

1.22

19,034,000

11,756,000

93,000

Los Angeles

690,000

177

109

0.87

3,919,000

2,419,000

19,000

Mina De Agua

761,000

174

159

0.19

4,255,000

3,899,000

5,000

Total Indicated

3,842,000

220

146

0.96

27,208,000

18,074,000

117,000

Table 3: Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Tonnes

AgEq (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

AgEq Ozs

Ag Ozs

Au Ozs

Nazareno

754,000

252

229

0.29

6,096,000

5,554,000

7,000

Coloso

374,000

317

213

1.34

3,810,000

2,565,000

16,000

Guitarra

293,000

180

113

0.87

1,690,000

1,059,000

8,000

Sub-Total

1,421,000

254

201

0.68

11,596,000

9,178,000

31,000

Los Angeles

66,000

157

76

1.05

333,000

161,000

2,000

Mina De Agua

545,000

188

178

0.13

3,301,000

3,120,000

2,000

Subtotal UG Mine

2,032,000

233

191

0.55

15,230,000

12,459,000

35,000

Inferred Tailings

2,073,000

75

37

0.48

4,968,000

2,475,000

32,000

Total Inferred

4,105,000

153

113

0.52

20,198,000

14,934,000

67,000

(1) Notes for Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definition standards were followed for the resource estimate.
  2. The 2023 resource models used nominal cutoff grades which are based on mining and milling costs of US$50 for cut and fill mining, US$38 per tonne for long-hole,
  3. A net payable recovery of 70% (historical plant recovery plus an allowance for smelter deductions, refining costs, and concentrate transportation)
  4. Silver price of US$22 and a gold price of $1700 and a Gold Silver Ration of 77.27:1.
  5. Assays were capped at 825 g/t for silver and 6.55 g/t for gold
  6. Variable cut-off by deposit
    1. Nazareno and Coloso - Block Model 135 AgEq cut-off grade (COG) and a 1 m Minimum True Thickness
    2. Guitarra - Polygonals Estimates 135 g/t AgEq COG and a 1 m Minimum Horizontal Width
    3. Los Angeles - Block Model Long Hole Mining 90 g/t AgEq COG
    4. Mina De Agua - East District Polygonal Estimate 135 g/t AgEq COG or 90 g/t AgEq COG and > 2 m Horizontal Width
    5. The tailings used a 30 g/t AgEq COG.
  7. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
  8. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
  9. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by: metal prices and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization geometry and continuity; changes to grade capping, density and domain assignments; changes to geotechnical, mining and metallurgical recovery assumptions; ability to maintain environmental and other regulatory permits and ability to maintain the social license to operate
  10. The 2023 resource estimate is prepared by David Thomas P.Geo. and Q.P. and Cristian Garcia P.Eng. and QP, of TechSer in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. David Thomas and Cristian Garcia are independent qualified person ("QP's") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. A full technical report, has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has been filed and is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com within 45 days of this news release.

Qualified PersonMr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSXV:SM),(OTCQX:SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company, focused on evaluating the potential of restarting the La Guitarra Mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic and La Tigra properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The La Guitarra Mine is a permitted, past-producing underground mine which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource. La Tigra, located 148 km north of Tepic, has been mined historically; Sierra Madre's maiden 2022 drill program at the site intercepted shallow mineralization.

Sierra Madre's management has played key roles for managing exploration and development of more than 22Moz gold and 600Moz silver in combined reserves and resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1B for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"
Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-604-765-1604

Contact:
investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction on the terms set out in the definitive agreement (or at all) and the ability of the Company to obtain requisite corporate and regulatory approvals for the Transaction, including but not limited to the approval of the Exchange, Mexican antitrust approval and other governmental approvals as currently anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company will be able to receive all required regulatory approvals by the timelines currently anticipated (or at all); and that the Company will be able to complete the Transaction on the terms of the definitive agreement. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Company is not able to complete Transaction on the terms set out in the definitive agreement (or at all) and the risk that the Company is unable to obtain requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Mexican antitrust approval and governmental approval as currently anticipated.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Sierra Madre Gold and Silver



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.