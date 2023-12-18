Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Elevates Safe Entry Stations with Cutting-Edge Facial Recognition Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic enhancement to its Safe Entry Stations platform-the integration of advanced facial recognition technology.

The integration of advanced facial recognition technology into our Safe Entry Stations marks a significant stride in Predictmedix's commitment to advancing healthcare technology. This innovation highlights our dedication to pioneering solutions that enhance patient care and operational efficiency. We are enthusiastic about the potential impact of this technology in transforming healthcare practices, enabling safer, more efficient environments. Its utilization is set to redefine access control and monitoring processes, enhancing safety protocols across various healthcare settings.

Key Features of Safe Entry's Facial Recognition Technology

Enhanced Security: The technology fortifies security by ensuring precise and efficient identification of individuals entering controlled environments.

Contactless Access: Predictmedix AI's Safe Entry Stations, now equipped with facial recognition, enable contactless access, reducing physical contact points and contributing to a safer environment.

User-Friendly Experience: The intuitive and user-friendly interface makes facial recognition accessible to a wide range of users, facilitating seamless and efficient entry processes.

Real-Time Identification: The technology offers real-time identification capabilities, allowing swift and accurate recognition of individuals with minimal latency.

Incorporating Advanced Healthcare Applications

Patient Identification and Record Management: AI-powered face verification ensures accurate patient identification, reducing errors and mix-ups in hospitals or clinics. It helps link patients to their electronic health records (EHRs) securely, minimizing the risk of misidentification and improving overall care delivery.

Access Control in Healthcare Facilities: Facial recognition enhances security within healthcare premises, regulating access to restricted areas such as labs, pharmacies, or storage facilities for sensitive medications or equipment. This prevents unauthorized entry and improves overall safety.

Medication Management: Face verification aids in medication dispensing by ensuring the right medication is given to the right patient, reducing errors in administering drugs and improving patient safety.

Patient Monitoring and Engagement: In telemedicine or remote patient monitoring, facial recognition verifies patients during virtual consultations or when accessing healthcare apps. This strengthens security measures and ensures the right patient receives medical advice or monitoring services.

Clinical Trials and Research: AI-based face verification aids in participant identification and tracking in clinical trials, ensuring accurate data collection and maintaining the integrity of research studies.

Reducing Medical Fraud and Identity Theft: Facial recognition helps reduce instances of medical fraud by verifying patients' identities and preventing individuals from using stolen identities to access healthcare services or prescriptions.

Patient Experience and Customization: Facial recognition technology personalizes patient experiences by recognizing individuals when they arrive at healthcare facilities, providing tailored information or services, and improving overall satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to introduce facial recognition technology to our Safe Entry Stations platform. This major additive represents a significant step forward in enhancing access control and monitoring capabilities. The initial focus on hospital settings aligns with our commitment to addressing critical needs in healthcare environments," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com