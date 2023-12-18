1812 Brewing Company Inc.: All of 1812 Brewing Company's Medal Winning Beers Made Available Direct-To-Consumers in 45 States Plus Washington DC with Liquid Rails E-Commerce Platform

-- Pre-orders for 1812 Amber Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Helles Bells Lager & Route 11 Lager have commenced with products expected to begin shipping in December --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Liquid Rails (www.getliquidrails.com) e-commerce solutions along with Torch & Crown as a fulfilment partner (www.torchandcrown.com) to ship the Company's beers direct-to-consumers in over forty-five (45) states plus the District of Columbia. Effective immediately, (i) War of 1812 Amber Ale, (ii) Thousand Islands IPA, (iii) Helles Bells Lager, and (iv) Route 11 Lager will be made available for pre-orders. Pre-orders of our beers can be made with this direct link on the Company's website under the heading "Order beer online here!":

www.1812ale.com

Once the Company's products are brought into Torch & Crown's New York City warehouse later this week, products can be purchased and shipped to 45 states plus Washington DC.

Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "For as long as I have been involved with the Company, we have seen demand for our products outstretch our reach across the country. This is especially true because of our proximity to the United States Army's 10th Mountain Division base in Fort Drum, NY. Soldiers and their family members stationed there are from across the country, and they search for our beers on the shelves when they return home. Back home to places like Nebraska, New Mexico, California and so-on." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Through Liquid Rail's e-commerce platform, 1812 Brewing Company can avoid the time-consuming, expensive, and many times even futile effort to distribute our products through the traditional three-tier distribution networks."

Mr. Scozzafava continued, "This should be a game-changer for 1812 Brewing Company. Now we don't have to rely on the arbitrary decisions and other economic motivations of distributors across the land to bring our gold-medal winning beers to you. With Liquid Rail's platform, we can ship it directly to you!"

About Liquid Rails

Liquid Rails specializes in direct-to-consumer ("DTC") branded website development of mobile-optimized stores that allow on-site compliant e-commerce sales. Breweries and other alcohol producers leverage the alcohol e-commerce marketplace to quickly scale revenues and widen product reach. Liquid Rails has a large fulfillment network of compliant delivery and shipping within 24 - 48 hours of orders in up to 46 states. The company also develops digital marketing campaigns to reach high intent audiences with target customers that allow producers to receive customer data information on a real-time basis with rich demographics and shopping behavior. Liquid Rails also enhances brand awareness with paid media partnerships that elevate brands and stand out in a crowded market.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

