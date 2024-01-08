1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Executes Definitive Agreement to Purchase Business and Assets of Maggie's on The River

-- Restaurant & event space posted pre-pandemic sales of approximately $2.5 million & acquisition would provide 1812 Brewing Company brands direct access to the greater Watertown/Fort Drum greater population of approximately 117,600 people --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Markets:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that in late December it executed a definitive agreement to acquire the operations and assets of Maggie's on the River ("Maggie's") (www.maggiesontheriver.com).



Maggie's, located at 500 Newell Street in Watertown, NY, is a former industrial space renovated by the former Red Lion Brewing Company in the late 1990s and later became a restaurant and event space only under its current name. Maggie's is a full-service dining operation with 44 draft beer lines on the first floor with an addition 12 draft beer lines on the second floor. It is Watertown's only waterside dining restaurant with its riverside deck, and the newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floors are available for full use for dining and/or private parties.

KEGS' Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "As the City's only full-scale production and packaging facility, 1812 Brewing Company seeks to establish itself as "Watertown's Brewery" to consumers, and while we have our 13,000 square foot Watertown brewing and bottling facility, I wouldn't consider it an ideal location for retail operations. Maggie's represents high visibility retail, an excellent reputation and staff along with 56 draft beer lines - ideal to showcase 1812's products." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "And while the Company values its history and retail operations in Sackets Harbor, NY, the opportunity to have brand exposure to the Watertown/Fort Drum greater population of 117,000 consumers versus the roughly 1.4k in Sackets Harbor is a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach. For a beer company, this isn't just opening another restaurant. It's getting our beer to a much, much bigger marketplace."

"Finally," Mr. Scozzafava added, "1812 Brewing Company operates one of two waterside restaurants in Sackets Harbor and Maggie's is the City's only waterside restaurant. The building's aesthetic and atmosphere are perfect for a "craft brewery" affiliated operation, and Sackets Harbor is highly, highly seasonal and a Watertown location will help smooth that out."

The transaction is subject to financing and licensing approval by the New York State Liquor Authority. To date, the Company has received financing approval by Watertown Savings Bank, the Watertown Local Development Corporation, and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.

The Company also recently announced that effective immediately, (i) War of 1812 Amber Ale, (ii) Thousand Islands IPA, (iii) Helles Bells Lager, and (iv) Route 11 Lager are available for e-commerce orders with this direct link on the Company's website under the heading "Order beer online here!":

www.1812ale.com

The Company also announced that its gold-medal winning beer War of 1812 Amber Ale has been picked up by approximately 50 locations of Ontario Canada's largest beer-only retailer, The Beer Store (www.thebeerstore.ca). Ontario customers can find the locations that carry War of 1812 Amber by searching on the The Beer Stores's beer search window.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

