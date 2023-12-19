

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) on Tuesday reported a wider loss-before tax for the first-half, amidst a decrease in revenue.



In addition, De La Rue has reaffirmed its annual adjusted operating profit outlook.



For the six-month period, the company posted a pre-tax loss of 16.8 million pounds, compared with a loss of 15.9 million pounds, recorded for the same period previous year.



Net loss stood at 11.2 million pounds or 6.2 pence per share as against last year's loss of 23.6 million pounds or 12.5 pence per share.



Operating loss declined to 3.4 million pounds from a loss of12.6 million pounds a year ago.



Excluding items, operating earnings were at 7.9 million pounds, lesser than 9.3 million pounds in 2022.



Revenue was 161.5 million pounds, down from 164.3 million pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Clive Vacher, CEO of De La Rue, said: 'The progress reported today underpins the Board's full year guidance of adjusted operating profit in the low £20m range.'



