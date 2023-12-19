Anglesey Mining Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
Half yearly report for the six months to 30 September 2023
Chairman's Statement and Management Report
During the reporting period significant advances were made at the company's key asset, Parys Mountain, with the following developments:
- Submission of the Pre-Application Inquiry to the North Wales Mineral Planning Authority and hosting an on-site hearing for over 20 statutory consultee groups.
- Further resource update work for the Morfa Dhu zone (White Rock and Engine Zone) with 93% of the contained resources now being in the Measured and Indicated categories.
- Commencement of confirmatory metallurgical test work and pre-concentration trade-off with 340kg of Morfa Dhu material sent to Grinding Solutions Limited. Preliminary results were received subsequent to the end of the period with overall recoveries either in-line or better than those received from previous test work.
- Detailing the planned drilling programme for the Northern Copper Zone, the first drilling of this high potential area since 1972. Drilling recommenced in October 2023 and the first hole was completed on 11 December at a depth of 635 metres. Visual logging of the core suggests two zones of sulphide mineralisation were intersected with the Northern Copper Zone interpreted to be between 351 - 540 metres and a second zone, potentially the Garth Daniel Zone, between 560 - 586 metres (all downhole depths). As expected, the interpreted Northern Copper Zone has varying levels of sulphide accumulation. The lower zone of sulphide accumulation between 560 - 586 metres demonstrates areas with very high levels of chalcopyrite. A first batch of samples will be dispatched to the assay laboratory prior to Christmas with results expected in Q1 2024.
Progress at the 49.75% owned Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden included ongoing discussions with potential development partners and the commencement of planning for the environmental baseline gap analysis with a locally based consulting group, as was recommended in the Pre-Feasibility Study Update.
Board of Directors and Management
Following the resignation of Jo Battershill and the results of the annual general meeting held in late October 2023 the company is actively engaged in the search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Non-Executive Chairman. We are very pleased that Jo Battershill has agreed to remain on the board as a non-executive director.
Financial
The group had no revenue for the period. The loss for the six months to 30 September 2023 was £604,787 (2022 comparative period £468,656) and expenditure on the mineral properties in the period was £174,748 compared to £320,887 in the same period in 2022. This reduction was primarily due to a cessation in Parys Mountain drilling activity.
Net current assets as at 30 September 2023 were £711,635 compared to £86,781 as at 31 March 2023 with the increase being due to equity private placements in May and July 2023, which raised a total of £1.5 million to fund current operations.
Summary
We continue to firmly believe that Anglesey Mining is in a good position to advance its two key assets at Parys Mountain and Grängesberg over the next year.
At Parys Mountain, drilling of the Northern Copper Zone is expected to generate strong results leading to the conversion of significant areas of the resource from the Inferred category through into the higher confidence Indicated category. From a development study perspective, it is important that the Northern Copper Zone is upgraded to the Indicated resource category as this will allow the incorporation of this zone into any potential mineral reserve. Metallurgical test work will also be required on the Northern Copper Zone to confirm the +93% recoveries demonstrated by the original test work completed in 1969 at the Lakefield Plant in Ontario, Canada. As suggested in the initial review of the Northern Copper Zone in 2022, we believe that the system could be significantly larger than currently modelled, although this will require additional drilling to test prospective areas.
At Grängesberg, we continue to explore options to advance the project. This initially requires finalising some of the recommendations from the preliminary feasibility study update, including baseline studies for the environmental impact assessment and updating the mining reserve to include some improvements to the proposed mine plan. We are also exploring a number of options to optimise the ownership structure of Grängesberg Iron AB following our acquisition of an additional 29.8% stake in February 2023.
Outlook
Persistent global uncertainties and difficult financial markets have resulted in challenging conditions in which to operate. However, we continue to be encouraged by growing investor interest in Anglesey Mining which was demonstrated by the successful raising of £1.5 million during the reporting period. We believe that investors are finally recognising the progress made over the last two years after a period of relative inactivity.
Over the course of the next year, we look forward to advancing the Parys Mountain project and to optimising the ownership and potential of the Grängesberg iron ore project.
In closing, on behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support, and to confirm that I remain very confident that the assets held by Anglesey Mining will deliver significant value as they continue to be progressed over the next year.
Andrew King
Interim Chairman
19 December 2023
Unaudited condensed consolidated income statement
Notes
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2022
All operations are continuing
£
£
Revenue
-
-
Expenses
(476,872)
(388,972)
Equity-settled employee benefits
(24,572)
-
Investment income
800
20
Finance costs
(104,296)
(79,789)
Foreign exchange movement
153
85
Loss before tax
(604,787)
(468,656)
Taxation
8
-
-
Loss for the period
7
(604,787)
(468,656)
Loss per share
Basic - pence per share
(0.2)p
(0.2)p
Diluted - pence per share
.
(0.2)p
(0.2)p
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Loss for the period
(604,787)
(468,656)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Change in fair value of investment
(155,557)
(176,428)
Foreign currency translation reserve
8,021
4,967
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(752,323)
(640,117)
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Notes
30 September 2023
31 March 2023
£
£
Assets
Non-current assets
Mineral property exploration and evaluation
9
16,346,569
16,171,821
Property, plant and equipment
204,687
204,687
Investments
10
1,877,628
2,033,185
Deposit
124,586
124,586
18,553,470
18,534,279
Current assets
Other receivables
53,354
49,635
Cash and cash equivalents
941,208
247,134
994,562
296,769
Total assets
19,548,032
18,831,048
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(282,927)
(209,988)
(282,927)
(209,988)
Net current assets
711,635
86,781
Non-current liabilities
Loans
(3,813,430)
(4,194,721)
Long term provision
(50,000)
(50,000)
(3,863,430)
(4,244,721)
Total liabilities
(4,146,357)
(4,454,709)
Net assets
15,401,675
14,376,339
Equity
Share capital
11
9,711,764
8,463,039
Share premium
12,948,103
12,443,741
Currency translation reserve
(64,117)
(72,138)
Retained losses
(7,194,075)
(6,458,303)
Total shareholders' funds
15,401,675
14,376,339
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2022
£
£
Operating activities
Loss for the period
(604,787)
(468,656)
Adjustments for:
Investment income
(800)
(20)
Finance costs
104,296
79,789
Equity-settled employee benefits
24,572
-
Shares issued in lieu of salary
50,000
-
Foreign exchange movement
(153)
(85)
(426,872)
(388,972)
Movements in working capital
(Increase) in receivables
(3,719)
(18,375)
Increase/(decrease) in payables
58,774
(131,982)
Net cash used in operating activities
(371,817)
(539,329)
Investing activities
Investment income
800
-
Mineral property exploration and evaluation
(165,062)
(355,542)
Net cash used in investing activities
(164,262)
(355,542)
Financing activities
Issue of share capital
1,380,000
797,951
Loan repayment
(150,000)
(78,345)
Net cash generated from financing activities
1,230,000
719,606
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
693,921
(175,265)
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
247,134
922,177
Foreign exchange movement
153
85
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
941,208
746,997
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in group equity
Share
Share
Currency translation reserve
Retained losses
Total
Equity at 1 April 2023 - audited
8,463,039
12,443,741
(72,138)
(6,458,303)
14,376,339
Total comprehensive
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(604,787)
(604,787)
Change in fair value of investment
-
-
-
(155,557)
(155,557)
Exchange difference on
-
-
8,021
-
8,021
Total comprehensive
-
-
8,021
(760,344)
(752,323)
Shares issued
1,248,725
624,362
-
-
1,873,087
Share issue expenses
-
(120,000)
-
-
(120,000)
Equity at
9,711,764
12,948,103
(64,117)
(7,194,075)
15,401,675
Comparative period
Equity at 1 April 2022 - audited
7,991,541
11,453,789
(84,926)
(5,040,074)
14,320,330
Total comprehensive
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(468,656)
(468,656)
Change in fair value of investment
-
-
-
(176,428)
(176,428)
Exchange difference on
-
-
4,967
-
4,967
Total comprehensive
-
-
4,967
(645,084)
(640,117)
Shares issued
326,050
780,020
-
-
1,106,070
Share issue expenses
-
(80,965)
-
-
(80,965)
Equity at
8,317,591
12,152,844
(79,959)
(5,685,158)
14,705,318
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Notes to the accounts
1. Basis of preparation
This half-yearly financial report comprises the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the group for the six months ended 30 September 2023. It has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the requirements of IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK) and using the going concern basis. The directors are not aware of any events or circumstances which would make this inappropriate. It does not constitute financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and does not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. It should be read in conjunction with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 which is available on request from the company or may be viewed at www.angleseymining.co.uk/accounts.
The financial information contained in this report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 has been extracted from the report and financial statements for that year which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 and was not qualified. The half-yearly results for the current and comparative periods have not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.
2. Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those set out in the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. There are no new standards, amendments to standards or interpretations that are expected to have a material impact on the group's results.
The group has not applied certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. They are either not expected to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements or they are not currently relevant for the group.
3. Risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties set out in the group's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 remain the same for this half-yearly period. They can be summarised as: development risks in respect of mineral properties, especially in respect of permitting and metal prices; liquidity risks during development; and foreign exchange risks. More information is to be found in the 2023 annual report - see note 1 above.
4. Statement of directors' responsibilities
The directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
(a) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK); and
(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (4.2.7 R and 4.2.8 R).
This report and financial statements were approved by the board on 19 December 2023 and authorised for issue on behalf of the board by Andrew King, interim chairman and Jo Battershill, chief executive officer.
5. Activities
The group is engaged in mineral property development and currently has no turnover. There are no minority interests or exceptional items.
6. Earnings per share
The loss per share is computed by dividing the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of £0.6 million by 406 million - the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The comparative figures were a loss to 30 September 2022 of £0.47m divided by 282 million shares. However where there are losses the effect of outstanding share options is not dilutive.
7. Business and geographical segments
There are no trading revenues. The cost of all activities charged in the income statement relates to exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The group's income statement and assets and liabilities are analysed as follows by geographical segments, which is the basis on which information is reported to the board.
Income statement analysis
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023
UK
Sweden - investment
Canada - investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Expenses
(476,872)
-
-
(476,872)
Equity settled employee benefits
(24,572)
-
-
(24,572)
Investment income
800
-
-
800
Finance costs
(99,231)
(5,065)
-
(104,296)
Exchange rate movements
-
153
-
153
Loss for the period
(599,875)
(4,912)
-
(604,787)
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2022
UK
Sweden - investment
Canada - investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Expenses
(388,972)
-
-
(388,972)
Equity settled employee benefits
-
-
-
-
Investment income
20
-
-
20
Finance costs
(74,356)
(5,433)
-
(79,789)
Exchange rate movements
-
85
-
85
Loss for the period
(463,308)
(5,348)
-
(468,656)
Assets and liabilities
'
Unaudited 30 September 2023
UK
Sweden investment
Canada investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Non current assets
16,675,842
633,170
1,244,458
18,553,470
Current assets
993,244
1,318
-
994,562
Liabilities
(3,821,291)
(325,066)
-
(4,146,357)
Net assets/(liabilities)
13,847,795
309,422
1,244,458
15,401,675
Audited 31 March 2023
UK
Sweden investment
Canada investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Non current assets
16,501,094
633,170
1,400,015
18,534,279
Current assets
295,560
1,209
-
296,769
Liabilities
(4,122,208)
(332,501)
-
(4,454,709)
Net assets/(liabilities)
12,674,446
301,878
1,400,015
14,376,339
8. Deferred tax
There is an unrecognised deferred tax asset of £1.6 million (31 March 2023 - £1.6m) which, in view of the group's results, is not considered to be recoverable in the short term. There are also capital allowances, including mineral extraction allowances, exceeding £13.7 million (unchanged from 31 March 2023) unclaimed and available. No deferred tax asset is recognised in the condensed financial statements.
9. Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs
Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs incurred by the group are carried in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at cost, less an impairment provision if appropriate. The recovery of these costs is dependent upon the successful development and operation of the Parys Mountain project which is itself conditional on finance being available to fund such development. During the period expenditure of £174,748 was incurred (six months to 30 September 2022 - £320,887). There have been no indicators of impairment during the period.
10. Investments
Labrador
Grangesberg
Total
£
£
£
At 1 April 2022
1,914,185
110,157
2,024,342
Net change during the period
(514,170)
523,013
8,843
At 31 March 2023
1,400,015
633,170
2,033,185
Net change during the period
(155,557)
-
(155,557)
At 30 September 2023
1,244,458
633,170
1,877,628
Labrador - Canada
The group has an investment in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, (LIM) a Canadian company which is carried at fair value through other comprehensive income. The group's holding of 19,289,100 shares in LIM (12% of LIM's total issued shares) is valued at the closing price traded on the OTC Markets in the United States. In the directors' assessment this market is sufficiently active to give the best measure of fair value, which on 30 September 2023 was 10 US cents per share. As at the 13 December 2023 the share price was 5.5 US cents per share.
Grängesberg - Sweden
The group has, through its Swedish subsidiary Angmag AB, a 49.75% ownership interest in Grängesberg Iron AB an unquoted Swedish company (GIAB) which holds rights over the Grängesberg iron ore deposits.
Under a shareholders' agreement, Angmag has a reciprocal right of first refusal over the remaining 50.25% of the equity of GIAB, together with management direction of the activities of GIAB subject to certain restrictions. The shareholders' agreement has an initial term of 10 years from 28 May 2014, extendable on a year-to-year basis, unless terminated on one year's notice.
The directors assessed the fair value of the investment in Grängesberg under IFRS 9 and consider the investment's value at 30 September 2023 to be £633,170.
11. Share capital
Ordinary shares of 1p
Deferred shares of 4p
Total
Issued and
Nominal
Number
Nominal
Number
Nominal
At 1 April 2022
2,480,708
248,070,732
5,510,833
137,770,835
7,991,541
Issued in the period
471,498
47,149,816
-
-
471,498
At 31 March 2023
2,952,206
295,220,548
5,510,833
137,770,835
8,463,039
Issued in the period
1,248,725
124,872,469
-
-
1,248,725
At 30 September 2023
4,200,931
420,093,017
5,510,833
137,770,835
9,711,764
The deferred shares are non-voting, have no entitlement to dividends and have negligible rights to return of capital on a winding up.
On 16 May 2023 a placing of 66,666,659 new ordinary shares was made at 1.5 pence per share to several institutions and two of the directors, to raise a total of £1,000,000. At the same time Juno converted part of its loan, at the issue price, into 14,589,149 new ordinary shares and a bonus payment of £50,000 was made in shares, again at the same price.
On 31 July 2023 a placing of 33,333,329 new ordinary shares was made at 1.5 pence per share to several institutions, to raise a total of £500,000. At the same time Juno converted part of its loan, at the issue price, into 6,950,000 new ordinary shares.
12. Financial instruments
Group
Financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
30 September 2023
31 March 2023
30 September 2023
31 March 2023
£
£
£
£
Financial assets
Investments
1,877,628
2,033,185
-
-
Deposit
-
-
124,586
124,586
Other receivables
-
-
53,354
49,635
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
941,208
247,134
1,877,628
2,033,185
1,119,148
421,355
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
30 September 2023
31 March 2023
£
£
Trade payables
(141,485)
(94,796)
Other payables
(141,442)
(115,192)
Loans
(3,813,430)
(4,194,721)
(4,096,357)
(4,404,709)
13. Events after the reporting period
At the AGM held on 27 October 2023 the chairman, John Kearney, was not re-elected to the board and consequently ceased to be chairman and a director from that date. Non-executive director Andrew King was appointed Interim Chairman in his place.
Danesh Varma resigned as financial director on 14 November 2023.
14. Related party transactions
Juno Limited
Juno Limited (Juno) which is registered in Bermuda held approximately 20% of the company's issued ordinary share capital during the period. The group has an Investor Agreement with Juno under which Juno agreed to participate in any future equity financing, at the same price per share and on the same terms as other arm's-length participants, to maintain its percentage, with the subscription price to be satisfied by the conversion and consequent reduction of debt and the company agreed to pay Juno in cash ten percent of the net proceeds of such equity financing in further reduction of the debt. In addition, Juno has certain nomination and reporting rights, including the right to nominate two directors to the board, so long as Juno holds at least 20% of the company's outstanding shares and one director so long as Juno holds at least 10% of the company's outstanding shares. The family interests of Danesh Varma have a significant shareholding in Juno.
Following the share issues of May and July 2023, 21,539,148 shares and 10,769,573 warrants over shares were issued to Juno and the consequently debt due to Juno was reduced by £323,087. In addition, cash repayments of £150,000 were made in the period. All this was in conformity with the Investor Agreement.
Since the period end the company has been notified that Juno has sold 100% of its shareholding in the company.
Grangesberg
John Kearney and Danesh Varma, as nominees of the company, are directors of Grangesberg Iron AB. Danesh Varma has been associated with the Grängesberg project since 2007 when he became a director of Mikula Mining Limited, a company subsequently renamed Eurang Limited, previously involved in the Grängesberg project. He did not take part in the decision to enter into the Grängesberg project when this was approved by the board in 2014. The group has a liability to Eurang Limited, amounting to £325,066 as at 30 September 2023.
There are no other contracts of significance in which any director has or had during the year a material interest.
Anglesey Mining plc
Directors
Andrew King Interim chairman
Jo Battershill Chief executive
Namrata Verma Non executive
Registered office address - Parys Mountain, Amlwch, Anglesey, LL68 9RE
Phone 01407 831275 Email mail@angleseymining.co.uk
London office Suite S1, The Old Church, 89B Quicks Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 1EX
Registrars Link Group, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL
Share dealing phone 0371 664 0445 Helpline phone 0371 664 0300
Company registered number 01849957
Web site www.angleseymining.co.uk
Shares listed AIM - AYM
Anglesey Interim report 2023