iCoreConnect Inc.: iCoreConnect Announces the Launch of Fintech Software Solution iCorePay

Cloud-based solution delivers a superior payment and billing experience to healthcare providers and patients

OCOEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) ("iCore" or the "Company"), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the launch of iCorePay, a Fintech software solution with best-in-class features, technologies, and integrations for healthcare payment and billing processes.

iCorePay brings a comprehensive suite of features to the market designed to revolutionize the healthcare payment and billing experience. iCorePay, a cloud-based solution, aims to redefine how healthcare practices manage and streamline their payment and billing processes by providing unprecedented adaptability, seamless integration, and convenience.

Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect CEO & President, said, "We are very excited to bring this cloud-based Fintech solution to the market. The launch of iCorePay is testament to iCore's commitment to innovation, customer service, and delivering solutions that provide the best possible experience for both healthcare providers and their patients. Our unified solution lowers technology and staff training costs, while offering flexibility for patients in managing their healthcare payments. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on empowering healthcare practices with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing health services landscape."

iCorePay introduces a singular, comprehensive platform that seamlessly encompasses every aspect of the patient payment journey. Key features of the iCorePay platform include:

1. Best in Class Digital Patient Billing: Our state-of-the-art digital patient billing system sets a new standard in the industry. It offers a user-friendly interface, detailed billing information, and real-time updates, thereby improving transparency and trust between healthcare practices and their patients. iCorePay ensures patient statements are securely and compliantly delivered across both online and offline channels. Patients can receive statements digitally on their devices, or via a practice-branded paper statement embedded with a QR code. This approach guarantees a true omnichannel experience in patient billing, blending convenience with security.

2. Merchant Processor Portability: iCorePay introduces flexibility in merchant services. Practices now have the freedom to use their existing credit card processors within our technology, eliminating the friction caused by the need to switch merchant services providers. This industry-first feature not only simplifies the transition to digital payments and billing, but also empowers practices with greater control over their financial operations and costs.

3. Industry Best Practice System Integrations: iCorePay is committed to seamless integration. Our platform integrates into most current systems, ensuring that our technology works in tandem with existing software used by healthcare providers today.

4. Access to Major Digital Wallets: Understanding the need for versatility in payment methods, iCorePay uniquely supports all major digital wallets, including Apple Pay®, Google Pay®, Venmo® and PayPal®. This ensures that healthcare practices can accommodate the diverse payment preferences of their patients, enhancing patient satisfaction and streamlining transaction processes.

5. Pay Over Time Solutions: In a bid to make healthcare more accessible, iCorePay incorporates

third-party patient financing and automated recurring in-practice payment plans, allowing patients to pay over time. Not only does this ease the financial burden on patients, but also improves cash flow for practices.

6. Membership Program Functionality: iCorePay introduces an innovative membership program functionality, designed to support practices in offering subscription-based healthcare services. This feature creates new potential revenue streams for practices and provides patients with more options for their healthcare needs.

7. Fully Self-Service Purchase and Onboarding: In a significant move towards user independence, iCorePay offers the option for full self-service software purchasing and onboarding process for new practice customers. This feature allows practices to easily acquire and implement the iCorePay solution, streamlining the setup process. iCorePay also offers iCoreConnect's renowned customer success services for practices who prefer a guided onboarding approach.

8. Innovative Mobile Payment Terminal Device: iCorePay includes a mobile payment terminal experience for in-practice payments. This state-of-the-art device brings iCorePay's powerful software functionality to the palm of your hand, enabling on-the-go payment processing that enhances the convenience for both healthcare providers and patients.

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully rollout its iCorePay product line. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

