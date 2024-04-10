

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is up over 140% at $2.43. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is up over 50% at $2.23. iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is up over 27% at $1.43. IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is up over 26% at $1.38. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is up over 8% at $9.40. Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up over 8% at $3.02.



In the Red



Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is down over 20% at $51.05. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 18% at $1.23. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is down over 11% at $1.43. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is down over 9% at $4.41. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is down over 8% at $65.00. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) is down over 8% at $4.66. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NMHI) is down over 8% at $1.01. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is down over 7% at $2.60. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is down over 7% at $1.43. Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 6% at $1.25. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 5% at $2.51. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) is down over 5% at $2.47. Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) is down over 5% at $1.94.



