Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Stuttgart
19.12.23
14:27 Uhr
4,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.12.2023
148 Leser
FIGEAC AERO: PILOT 2028 STRATEGIC PLAN: A NEW ANNOUNCEMENT DATE

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today set a new date for announcing its PILOT 28 strategic plan, which will be unveiled on 9 January 2024 after trading, instead of on 11 January after trading.

FIGEAC AÉRO will unveil its new strategic ambitions for 2028 on 9 January 2024. The pillars of this bold new business plan, PILOT 28, will be based on the following guiding themes:

  • Consolidation and development of the Group's leadership, mainly by gaining market share in the commercial aerospace segment, where FIGEAC AÉRO operates from a position of strength, and by expanding more intensively in other segments, where the Group is well placed to capture a whole range of growth opportunities;
  • Accelerated deleveraging, by further boosting cash generation and taking initiatives to transform and optimise the Group's business model;
  • Active participation in the emergence of a zero-carbon aviation industry, by building on the Group's reinforced approach to CSR and innovation.

Upcoming events (after trading)

  • 9 January 2024: release of the new strategic plan, PILOT 28
  • 10 January 2024: analyst / investor presentation at 10am
  • 31 January 2024: revenue for the 3rd quarter of FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31st March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
