WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Fix Price launches a new distribution centre in Yekaterinburg

Fix Price launches a new distribution centre in Yekaterinburg 
21-Dec-2023 / 10:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price launches a new distribution centre 
The new warehouse has started to serve Company's stores in the Ural region, Siberia, and Kazakhstan 
 
21 December 2023 - Fix Price, Russia's largest variety value retailer, has made the first shipment from a new 
Company-owned distribution centre (DC) in Yekaterinburg. With a total space of 68,000 sq m, the warehouse will be 
supporting operations of the Company's stores in the Ural and Siberian federal districts, as well as in Kazakhstan. The 
DC currently employs about 300 people. 
To run the warehouse, the Company purchased a wide variety of equipment produced in China and Russia, including 
tractors, hydraulic presses, order pickers, reach trucks, and trolleys. The DC was constructed by PNK Group, a 
development company, as part of the PNK Park Sibirsky Tract warehousing facility. 
 
"The new warehouse in Yekaterinburg is our second facility in the city, but it is larger and more advanced than the 
first one. It will help stock up our stores scattered across the Ural region, Siberia, and Kazakhstan more quickly and 
efficiently, replacing the existing DC. 
In the first quarter of this year, we also leased a small warehouse of 3,000 sq. m in Astana, Kazakhstan, for storing 
locally produced goods." 
Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Department Director at Fix Price 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them 
stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price 
sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was 
operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Charushina 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 echarushina@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  293270 
EQS News ID:  1801667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

