DJ Fix Price launches a new distribution centre in Yekaterinburg

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price launches a new distribution centre in Yekaterinburg 21-Dec-2023 / 10:00 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price launches a new distribution centre The new warehouse has started to serve Company's stores in the Ural region, Siberia, and Kazakhstan 21 December 2023 - Fix Price, Russia's largest variety value retailer, has made the first shipment from a new Company-owned distribution centre (DC) in Yekaterinburg. With a total space of 68,000 sq m, the warehouse will be supporting operations of the Company's stores in the Ural and Siberian federal districts, as well as in Kazakhstan. The DC currently employs about 300 people. To run the warehouse, the Company purchased a wide variety of equipment produced in China and Russia, including tractors, hydraulic presses, order pickers, reach trucks, and trolleys. The DC was constructed by PNK Group, a development company, as part of the PNK Park Sibirsky Tract warehousing facility. "The new warehouse in Yekaterinburg is our second facility in the city, but it is larger and more advanced than the first one. It will help stock up our stores scattered across the Ural region, Siberia, and Kazakhstan more quickly and efficiently, replacing the existing DC. In the first quarter of this year, we also leased a small warehouse of 3,000 sq. m in Astana, Kazakhstan, for storing locally produced goods." Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Department Director at Fix Price About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Charushina ir@fix-price.com echarushina@fix-price.ru

