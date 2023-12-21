Promore Pharma AB has received approval for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and publishes company description

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0) Promore Pharma AB (publ), under name change to PMD Device Solutions AB (the "Company"), has received approval for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and publishes a company description prepared in connection with the name and business change of the Company as a result of the planned acquisition of PMD Device Solutions AB.

On 29 November 2023, the Company announced the reverse acquisition of PMD Device Solutions AB, subject to resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 29 December 2023 (the "Reverse Acquisition"). The Company has today received approval from Nasdaq Stockholm for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, subject to customary conditions. The Company also publishes a company description due to the Reverse Acquisition and the continued listing. The company description is available at www.promorepharma.com.

Information about PMD

PMD develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to detect deterioration of a patient's general condition early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the PMD's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. PMD received FDA approval for RespiraSense in 2022. RespiraSense is a novel technology and today used in 25 hospitals across United Kingdom and Ireland. PMD seeks to continue increasing its market share in the United Kingdom, with Germany and the United States to follow with initial market access activities.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars-Henrik Andersson, liquidator

Phone: [+46] 8 527 91 600

E-mail: Lars-Henrik.Andersson@cirio.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of locally administered first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

