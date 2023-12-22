Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced today the appointment of Mrs. Laurence Rodriguez, as new Chief Executive Officer.

Laurence Rodriguez has over 30 years' experience in the life sciences industry, including 13 years in the rare diseases business at Sanofi Genzyme, where she held a range of executive roles. As Head of the Rare Diseases Rare Blood Disorders unit at Sanofi Genzyme, she oversaw the successful launch of various rare disease products developed or acquired by the Company. She joined GenSight Biologics in May 2021 as Head of Operations for France. She handled the early access program in preparation for LUMEVOQ's commercialization and created strong and trustworthy relationships with the various stakeholders.

Laurence Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer commented: "Many patients suffering from Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy are waiting to benefit from LUMEVOQ. Over 200 patients have already benefited from this product, which addresses a major unmet medical need. I am therefore fully aware of my responsibility, and that of my team, to do everything possible to bring this treatment to market as quickly as possible. My experience and the relationships of trust I have built up with stakeholders will enable me to make a flying start and support a solid action plan.

"Laurence's experience both at GenSight and in the orphan drug area is impressive. We look forward to working with Laurence as she transforms GenSight," stated Michael Wyzga, Chairman of the board of directors.

Laurence Rodriguez holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition and Biochemistry and a Master's degree from Sciences Po, Paris, France, and completed an Organization Leadership Program at the Harvard Business School.

The board of directors would like to thank Bernard Gilly, co-founder of the Company in 2012 together with Pr. José-Alain Sahel, for his many years of dedication to the Company and his essential contribution to make LUMEVOQ a life changing therapy. He will remain a director of the Company while he no longer assumes operational responsibilities.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is an investigational compound and has not been registered in any country at this stage, a marketing authorization application is currently under review by the EMA for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

