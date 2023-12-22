Anzeige
Freitag, 22.12.2023
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Tradegate
20.12.23
14:33 Uhr
51,60 Euro
-1,00
-1,90 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor has received a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 DECEMBER 2023 AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order from SM Solution/Philly Shipyard for cargo handling solutions for three 1822 FEU sized container carriers. The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2023 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2024 and completed within 2026.

MacGregor's scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and supply for hatch covers, lashing bridges, deck stanchions, fixed and removable cell guides in hold and container fixed fittings.

"We are excited about this order, which is a nice continuity for the Aloha Class series and for the good collaboration with SM Solution and Philly Shipyard. Philly Shipyard is a forward-thinking shipbuilding facility and we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and look forward to contributing our expertise to ensure their success," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.



For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janina Aalto, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor
Tel. +358 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services, and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners, and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
