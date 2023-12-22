The Pebble Group PLC Announces Non-Executive Director and PDMR Share Dealings

Non-Executive Director and PDMR Share Dealings and Vesting of Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / The Pebble Group, a leading provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, announces that David Moss, Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the company ("Ordinary Shares") on 21 December 2023.

Following the purchase, David Moss has a beneficial interest in 100,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.06% of the issued share capital of the Group.

The purchase of Ordinary Shares was from participants in The Pebble Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Under the LTIP, on 21 December 2023, there was an exercise of 107,976 share options ("Options") and the vesting of 195,582 Conditional Share Awards.

Included in the participants of the Conditional Share Awards vesting was a PDMR who, concurrent with the vesting, also sold 67,043 Ordinary Shares.

Participant Position Ordinary Shares from Conditional Share Award Ordinary Shares sold Resultant holding in Ordinary Shares % of issued share capital of the Group Karl Whiteside Group Managing Director, Brand Addition 67,043 67,043 853,820 0.51%

The exercise of nil cost Options and the vesting of Conditional Share Awards under the LTIP, including by one Group PDMR, has been satisfied through the allocation of existing Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each held by The Pebble Group Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"). As such, no new Ordinary Shares have been issued in connection with the Option exercises or the Conditional Share Awards.

Following settlement of these transactions, the EBT will hold a total of 412,637 Ordinary Shares representing 0.25 per cent of the Group's total voting rights.

The notifications below, provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group

Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 750 012 4121 Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)

Alex Child-Villiers/Sam Livingstone

+44 (0) 207 183 1190

pebble@templebaradvisory.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly

+44 (0) 207 184 4384 Berenberg (Corporate Broker)

Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Mollie D'Arcy Rice

+44 (0) 203 207 7800



About The Pebble Group plc-- www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Karl Whiteside 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Group Managing Director, Brand Addition (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name The Pebble Group plc (b) LEI 213800LZUQAYBHDEQY04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each ISIN GB00BK71XP16 PEBB.L (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Conditional share awards pursuant to The Pebble Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 NIL 67,043 (d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023 (f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Karl Whiteside 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Group Managing Director, Brand Addition (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name The Pebble Group plc (b) LEI 213800LZUQAYBHDEQY04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each ISIN GB00BK71XP16 PEBB.L (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 52.1p 67,043 (d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023 (f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name David Moss 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Independent Non Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name The Pebble Group plc (b) LEI 213800LZUQAYBHDEQY04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each ISIN GB00BK71XP16 PEBB.L (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares from participants in The Pebble Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 52.1p 100,000 (d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2023 (f) Place of the transaction AIMX

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com