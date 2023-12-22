

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it is continuing its investigation into fake Ozempic (semaglutide) injections within the state's drug supply chain. Ozempic is manufactured by Novo Nordisk.



The agency has urged wholesalers, retail pharmacies, healthcare practitioners, and patients to be aware of such counterfeit products and to thoroughly inspect them. It issued a warning to cease the distribution, use, and sale of products bearing lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057.



FDA said that the usage of counterfeit products may cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and constipation.



Further, it has been suggested that the needles from these knock-off products are not sterile, which would further increase the risk of infection in patients.



In response to this, the FDA has recommended pharma retailers to purchase Ozempic only through authorized distributors of Novo Nordisk. It advised patients to purchase Ozempic with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies.



FDA is working with Novo Nordisk to investigate further into such knockoff products cases.



