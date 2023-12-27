Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023
First Hydrogen - Wasserstoffperle im Sonderangebot
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
22.12.23
08:01 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2023 | 07:26
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Extends CEO Appointment

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, December 27, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the appointment of Gunnar Olsson as CEO has been extended.

The Board has agreed with the company's CEO, Gunnar Olsson, to extend his current appointment. The agreement has a short notice period and no compensation upon termination of the employment. The process to replace him is ongoing.

For further information, please contact:
Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board
E-mail: carola.lemne@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

For more information:

Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board
Phone: +46 722 25 28 20
E-mail: carola.lemne@irlab.se

Attachments

IRLAB extends CEO appointment

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
