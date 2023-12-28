Regulatory News:

Clariane (CLARIA.PA ISIN FR0010386334) (Paris:CLARI), today announced the finalization of the second real estate partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances, for a total amount of 90 million euros. At the same time, Clariane has set up a €200 million real-estate term loan bridge.

These two transactions are part of the refinancing plan announced on 14 November.

Finalization of the second real-estate partnership involving 11 UK properties with a gross value of around €227 million, excluding transfer duties.

Crédit Agricole Assurances has subscribed for €90 million inbonds (ORA) issued by the Group's real-estate subsidiary grouping these assets and redeemable in shares of the subsidiary, with a 5-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 8.0%.

At the same time, Clariane signed a €200 million term loan bridge with Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile de France (CADIF), LCL and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB).

The main features of this loan are

A deadline of 31 January 2025

A Euribor interest rate, with a margin of 4%, then 5% from the 7th month, and finally 6.5% from the 10th month.

This bridge loanmay become repayable in advance if the capital increase of 300 million euros (cash subscription amount) planned in the refinancing plan is abandoned, unless the Company implements an alternative project enabling it to raise equity or quasi-equity financing or financing of a similar nature for a minimum equivalent amount.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane Group, said

"With the finalization of this second real-estate partnership and the implementation of this bridge loan, we have now deployed all the short-term measures in the refinancing plan presented on 14 November. We are now focusing on the execution of the second part of this plan in order to strengthen the financial structure of the Group, with the objective of achieving a leverage ratio significantly below 3x by the end of 2025

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).I

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

