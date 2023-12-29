Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

KYG4809M1096 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. 29.12.2023 US45784G1013 Innovative International Merger Sub Inc. 02.01.2024 Tausch 1:1

US89157G8841 Toughbuilt Industries Inc. 29.12.2023 US89157G8684 Toughbuilt Industries Inc. 02.01.2024 Tausch 65:1

IT0005536559 illa S.p.A. 29.12.2023 IT0005578395 illa S.p.A. 02.01.2024 Tausch 1000:1

