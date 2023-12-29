

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, has lost a legal challenge to block a California law that requires content moderation disclosures.



The state law mandates social media companies to issue semi-annual reports detailing their content moderation practices and their enforcement, along with data about objectionable posts.



The law, signed in 2022 by California Governor Gavin Newsom, aims to address issues like hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on social media sites.



X had sued the state to undo the law stating that it violated its free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and California's state constitution.



The legal challenge was dismissed by U.S. District Judge William Shubb on Thursday. In an eight-page ruling, the Judge stated: 'While the reporting requirement does appear to place a substantial compliance burden on social media companies, it does not appear that the requirement is unjustified or unduly burdensome within the context of First Amendment law.'



Shubb has planned a meeting with lawyers on February 26, 2024, for a scheduling conference.



X has been facing many challenges regarding content moderation. Recently, many prominent companies have pulled out their advertisements from the site citing content moderation issues.



Earlier this month, X was investigated by European Union agencies under the Digital Services Act.



