

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Tuesday said it delivered 1.81 million cars in 2023, which is a 38 percent growth. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company produced about 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles.



'In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38 percent YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35 percent YoY to 1.85 million,' Tesla said in a statement.



'Sales of the Model 3 and Model Y totaled around 1.73 million, while sales of other models amounted to an additional 68,874 vehicles.'



'Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023,' said Tesla.



