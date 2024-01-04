Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:01 Uhr
0,835 Euro
+0,005
+0,60 %
04.01.2024 | 11:06
Castelnau Group Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 04

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

4 January 2024

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces that with effect from 1 January 2024, Joanna Duquemin Nicolle, a Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of MAN AHL Diversified PCC Limited, a company listed on The International Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2)

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


